Jason E. Mantel

Jason E. Mantel

Jason E. Mantel

6/27/1978-8/19/2018

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JASON E. MANTEL ON HIS SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

It's been two years since we were shocked and forever saddened by your passing. Our hearts still ache, the tears still flow. You're missed more than you can ever know! No words can describe the void you left. You were so special and meant the world to each of us. Forever loved and deeply missed, Your Loving Family.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

