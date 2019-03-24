LAVERGNE, TN - Jason Jude Koselke, 34 of LaVergne, TN, formerly of the Calumet Region, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Cookeville, TN. Beloved son of Lisa Obregon and Kevin (Marie) Koselke; cherished brother of Ashley (Daniel) Koselke, McKenna Daily and Sam Daily; adoring uncle of Zoey and Lucy; dear grandson of Nancy Koselke, Lawrence (Donna) Koselke and the late Louise and Richard Obregon; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also preceded in death by two aunts, Karen Koselke and Deborah Obregon and a cousin, Louis Franko.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Highland Hills Funeral Home, Nashville, TN.
Jason was born on August 31, 1984 and was raised in the Calumet Region. He attended Hobart High School and found great joy as a companion sitter for the physically and mentally disabled. Jason loved '90's rap and rock music and football (he was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan). He was selfless and had a huge heart. He was always ready to help and valued family over everything. We love you Jason and will miss you. We didn't have much time with you as you grew up but the time will come when we will all be together again with you and Aunt Karen.