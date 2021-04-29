Jason L. "Big J" Jackson

HAMMOND, IN - Jason L. Jackson "Big J", age 39, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Auburn Village in Auburn, IN.

Survivors: mother, Linda Jackson; two brothers: Anthony and Ira (Peggy) Jackson; one sister, Vanessa Jackson; five nephews: Darrius, Daniel, Dejuane, Marcus and Christopher Jackson; one niece, Alicia Jackson and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Ira Jackson, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Zion Temple, 926 Morris Street, Hammond with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Bishop Brandon Jacobs, Pastor; Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson family during their time of loss.