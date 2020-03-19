Jason L. Burrell

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JASON L. BURRELL ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

5/22/1974 - 3/19/2019

If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. You are missed and loved everyday. Susie, Mom & Dad, Renee, Juan and Family.

