STEGER, IL/FORMERLY OF LYNWOOD, IL - Jason Lee “Tiny” Parratt, age 42 of Steger,IL, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 10, 2018. Jason was a loving and dedicated father to Brandon and Justin. Devoted son to Art Parratt, dearest but devious brother of Julie (Tim) Hudson and Amy Parratt. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins, special friend Kristi Vanderploeg and her sons Jacob and Joey Kronas and Vicky Specht, mother of Brandon and Justin. Jason was preceded in death his loving mother Linda (nee Jannotta) Parratt and loving grandparents.
Funeral services for Jason will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until time of service.
Jason was a 23 year employee at Ford Motor Company at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Jason was recently appointed to the Welding Apprenticeship Program. Jason was very active in National Level Amateur BMX racing and pure Stock Auto Racing. Jason also enjoyed collecting, restoring and showing “Old School” BMX bikes. He was loved by everyone who knew him and he will be greatly missed. In honor of Jason's memory, please wear your Racing Shirt.