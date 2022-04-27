SCHERERVILLE - Jason Russel Moellering of Schererville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 22, 2022.

Born in Montgomery, IL, his family soon moved to Dyer, where he enjoyed playing baseball and roaming the neighborhood with his buddies. At Lake Central High School he took autobody classes, developing a lifelong love of working on vehicles. Some of his more memorable creations include installing a 350 V8 engine in a small, S10 pickup and converting a Chevy Suburban to right-hand drive complete with suicide doors.

He also enjoyed traveling and camping, especially with his son, and spent many happy hours hiking the trails of Turkey Run. He made friends everywhere he went with his talent for story-telling and ability to find humor in any situation. Most nights he could be found in his garage, laughing, surrounded by friends, and working on another project.

He is survived by his beloved son, Tyler; and sister, Sheri (Ryan) Stark.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lonna Moellering.

A celebration of life is planned for May 21, 2022, at the Chicago Heights Moose Lodge with details to be announced later. Memories and condolences may be made at www.fagenmiller.com.