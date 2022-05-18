Jason Russell Moellering

Born in Montgomery, IL, his family soon moved to Dyer, where he enjoyed playing baseball and roaming the neighborhood with his buddies. At Lake Central High School, he took autobody classes, developing a lifelong love of working on vehicles. Some of his more memorable creations include installing a 350 V8 engine in a small, S10 pickup and converting a Chevy Suburban to right-hand drive complete with suicide doors. He also enjoyed traveling and camping, especially with his son, and spent many happy hours hiking the trails of Turkey Run. He made friends everywhere he went with his talent for storytelling and ability to find humor in any situation. Most nights he could be found in his garage, laughing, surrounded by friends, and working on another project.