June 23, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2022

NASHVILLE, IN - Jay A. Charon, 84, died peacefully at his Morgantown home, Dogwoods, on January 21, 2022.

Born in Muskegon, Michigan, on June 23, 1937, he was a proud graduate of both Notre Dame Law School and Indiana University. Jay was a lifelong fan of football and basketball at both schools. His law career spanned more than five decades, all with Spangler, Jennings, & Daugherty in Merrillville, Indiana. Among his many professional accomplishments, he was a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers. After retirement, he practiced pro bono law on a part-time basis in Nashville, Indiana, helping many who needed his assistance.

Jay was the beloved husband of Wanda Jones. He also leaves a daughter, JinJin Linea Charon and a grandson, Eric Anthony Sulkoff. Jay was preceded in death by his son, Eric Jay Charon, his parents, Frances Gilbert Charon and Gertrude Charon as well as his two sisters, Carol Charon and Frances Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his love of Notre Dame and IU sports, Jay was an avid and talented woodworker. He had a passion for rescue dogs, including his surviving companion, Maizy Mae. Jay was a trusted friend, a good father and grandfather and a loving husband. He will be missed by so many, but especially and most deeply by Wanda, who loved his steady presence, his wisdom and strength, and most especially his deep tenor voice.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jay's memory to the Jefferson Street Park, in care of the Brown County Community Foundation, 209 Van Buren Street, Nashville, IN, 47448 as well as Legal Aid, 1531 13th Street, Suite G330, Columbus, IN, 47201. A celebration of life will be held on February 19, 2022.