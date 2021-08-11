Jay Dean Childress

March 22, 1963 — Aug. 8, 2021

PALMYRA, IN — Jay Dean Childress, 58, of Palmyra, IN, passed away at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN. Jay was born on Friday, March 22, 1963 in Gary, IN. He is the son of Teddy and Zelma (Weir) Childress who are both deceased.

Jay was a 1982 Calumet High School graduate, a member of the Millwright Local Union # 1076 and retired when he was 51 years old.

He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed fishing, camping, raising chickens, and was a self-proclaimed foodie. His ultimate goal was always trying to be the best Pawpaw to Isabella and Lilyan which he was very successful in achieving.

Survivors include his two children: Marybeth (Mark Overturf) Childress of Clarksville, TN and Matthew (Faith) Childress of Crestwood, KY; two granddaughters: Isabella Kelly & Lilyan Overturf; two brothers: Richard (Cindy) Childress of Winfield, IN and Robert (Candy) Childress of Merrillville, IN; and his companion and girlfriend of many years, Vickie Southerland of Scottsburg, IN.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Both will be held at ADAMS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Scottsburg. After the celebration of life, cremation services has been entrusted to ADAMS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 138 Westavia Blvd., Scottsburg, IN 47170. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Cancer Society. Log onto www.AdamsFuneralHomeOnline.com to leave an online condolence.