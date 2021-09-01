 Skip to main content
Jay E. Rose

DYER, IN — Jay E. Rose, age 80, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Rose; children: Michele (Andy) Bolton, Suzanne (Dave) Augustyn, Jay (Christy) Rose, Theresa (Josh) Tobey; and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., the family requests that visitors please wear a mask. A funeral mass will be held directly at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer, on Friday, with visiting from 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial Holy Name Cemetery in Cedar Lake..

Jay was a Veteran of the US Air Force and retired from IBM after many years. Jay will be remembered and so dearly missed for his quick wit and sense of humor, his creativity and artist's eye, his ability to build or fix just about anything, his legendary bedtime stories, and his readiness to help truly anyone. www.fagenmiller.com

