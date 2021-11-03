HOBART, IN - Jay E. Whaley, Sr., 79 of Hobart, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born July 18, 1942, in Duluth, MN to Arthur George and Alvera (Klindworth) Whaley. Jay made his career as a diesel mechanic, working nearly 30 years for J&R Supply in Gary, then later with Masten Farms Trucking and Stotts Transport. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Hobart, Northern Indiana Pullers, and Elkhart County Garden Tractor Pullers. Jay loved working on and competing with pulling tractors, helping his fellow pullers, and watching NASCAR racing. He was a straightforward guy who told it like it was and he was always there for family and friends. Jay will be remembered for his jovial and ornery personality as well as his dependability.