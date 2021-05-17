HEGEWISCH - Jay J. Staudohar, age 76, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Marlene Staudohar (nee Dytloff) of 52 years. Loving father of Christine (Anthony) Przewoznik, Catherine Staudohar, and Jay Staudohar. Proud grandfather of Justin Powell. Preceded in death by his parents: James Staudohar and Lillian Mattino. Jay will be dearly missed by his many relatives and friends.

He loved to travel with his wife seeing our beautiful country. He was an avid motorcyclist who rode to many of our National Parks and to Sturgis with his motorcycle buddies. Jay loved his dog Bella more than poker, though he loved nothing more than being there with a helping hand and heart for his family and friends. Jay proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a retired Chicago police officer with 31 years of dedicated service.