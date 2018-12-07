MUNSTER, IN - Jay L. Harker, age 61, of Munster, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018, after having lost a courageous 27-month battle against brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deb; children: Kyle (Laura) Harker of Brownsburg, IN and Kristin Harker of Chicago, IL; granddaughter Amelia Harker of Brownsburg, IN; mother, Alice June (late Edward) Harker of Jasper, IN; sister, Julee Gruneisen of Louisville, KY and Niece, Elise Gruneisen of Chicago, IL.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Jay will lie in state from 11:00 AM until time of service at the church. A visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN, on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Jay began his educational career teaching at Gavit High School in Hammond. He later joined the School City of Whiting in an Administrative capacity serving nearly 20 years prior to retiring as both the Middle School and High School Principal.
Jay was blessed to have then been hired as the Principal of St. Thomas More School in Munster, a position that brought him great joy. His tenure in the Principal role was but a few short years as health issues prevailed but he was fortunate to have been allowed to remain with the school in a limited capacity.
Jay was a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr Robert Bernard Weis Council 10596 and the Retired Chapter of Hammond Teachers Federation.
Jay and family are grateful for the extraordinary care provided at Northwestern Memorial by Drs. Priya Kumthekar - Neuro-Oncology, Jinny Tavee - Neurology, Sean Sachdev - Radiation Oncology, Brad Knight Cardiac Electrophysiology - Nurse Practitioners/Clinicians - Margaret Schwartz, Cynthia Bender, Lilia Santana along with the 9th/ 10th Floor Neuroscience units.
In lieu of flowers, Jay would ask to consider a donation to St. Thomas More School for an educational scholarship in his memory or to the Clinical Research Lab of: Dr. Priya Kumthekar, Northwestern Brain Tumor Institute, to aid in the discovery of a brain cancer cure.
Jay had a kind, unselfish, giving soul. He touched the lives of everyone he encountered. To know Jay, was to love Jay. His presence and caring spirit will be deeply missed on this earth.