CROWN POINT, IN - Jay Lewis, age 80, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2018. Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maryanna, who was his college sweetheart; five children: Jim (Stephanie) of Westfield, IN, Tom of Adrian, MI, Bill (Tammy) of Crown Point, IN, Tim (Danisa) of Plainfield, IN and Michael (Julie) of Westmont, IL; ten grandchildren: Jamie, Abby, Ryan, Grant, Ben, Julianne, Caroline, Emma, Cooper and Jack; four step great-grandchildren: Dominic and Christian Mosqueda, Malia and Naomi Barrett; sister: Nancy MacGlashan of Harbor Springs, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents: James K. and Ariel P. Lewis.
Jay graduated from Birmingham, MI High School where he was a member of the swim team. He went on to swim at Indiana University where he was an All American Swimmer. He was instrumental in starting the Hub Swim Team, along with two friends, which is now the Crown Point Swim Club. Jay was also very instrumental in fundraising efforts to bring St. Anthony Hospital to Crown Point.
He was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Jay was later given the award of Outstanding Young Men of America and International Who's Who of Professionals for his business affiliations. He was President and Owner of Jay Lewis & Associates where he was a business consultant for 50 years. Jay traveled throughout the United States and Canada, conducting seminars to enhance personal and organizational effectiveness to both large and small organizations, many of which were Fortune 500 companies. He served as a past President of the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce.
Jay was a family man, extremely proud of his sons, and loved his grandchildren dearly. He belonged to St. Mary's and St. Matthias' Catholic Churches. He loved trying to play the game of golf with his Youche friends and in later life, the game of bridge with many new friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 3, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Funeral Home at 10:30 AM with Fr. Tony Janik officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jay's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Sign Jay's online guestbook at
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500