Jay Lindstrom

Dec. 2, 1944 — March 27, 2021

HOBART, IN — It is with a heavy heart to share the death of Jay Lindstrom, 76. Jay was born on December 2, 1944, in Gary, IN, to the late Roy and Frances Lindstrom.

He graduated from Portage High School in 1963 and retired from US Steel after 38 years. Jay loved playing in his garage with cars, toys, or just messing around with all the stuff there. All of the grandchildren learned to fish with him while snagging bushes, losing bobbers, drowning worms and tangling the line.

Jay is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Jeff (Veronica), of CO, and Kristen, of Hobart; six grandchildren: Connor McCall, Nolan, Zack and Nate Lindstrom, and Madalyn and Jayson Riggle; great-granddaughter, Hope; sisters, Judy Goodwin, Sharon (Jerry) Smith and Jill (Rich) Franks; stepbrother, Bill (Michelle) Stanchina; brother-in-law, John (Chris) Cherry; and best buddy, Ron Kelley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Trisha Nichole; father- and mother-in-law, Gene and Pauline Cherry; stepmother, Elizabeth Lindstrom; and brother-in-law, Claude Goodwin.

Jay was one of the good guys and will surely be missed by all of us. Love you, Jay.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will take place Saturday, April 3, 2021, with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating at 1:00 p.m. with visitation prior to the service from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.