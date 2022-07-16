Jayce Ryan Haney
May 21, 1986 - July 16, 2004
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAYCE RYAN HANEY ON HIS 18TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, hard -working hands at rest, GOD broke our hearts to prove to us HE only takes the best.
Missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kristina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Hayley, Ryder, Ryker and all of your Family & Friends (We love you Uncle Jayce and Rocky.)