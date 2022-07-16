 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jayce Ryan Haney

May 21, 1986 - July 16, 2004

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAYCE RYAN HANEY ON HIS 18TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, hard -working hands at rest, GOD broke our hearts to prove to us HE only takes the best.

Missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kristina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Hayley, Ryder, Ryker and all of your Family & Friends (We love you Uncle Jayce and Rocky.)

