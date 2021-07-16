Jayce Ryan Haney
5/21/1986 — 7/16/2004
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAYCE RYAN HANEY ON HIS 17TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name, we've cried so many tears, yet our hearts are broken just the same, we miss our times together, things in common we could share, but nothing fills the emptiness now that you're no longer here, we have so many precious memories, to last our whole life through, each one of them reminders of how much we're missing you.
Missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kristina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Hayley, Ryder and all of your Family & Friends (We love you Uncle Jayce and Rocky.)