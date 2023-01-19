Feb. 4, 1951 - Jan. 13, 2023

DEMOTTE, IN - Jayme Don Kennedy, 71, of DeMotte, IN, passed away Jan. 13, 2023, while doing what she loved: Driving through the fields near her home looking for critters.

She graduated from TF South in 1969, and she married her sweetheart, Dallas Warren Kennedy, the same year. She worked as a real estate broker at Berkshire Hathaway, and she loved to fish. She cared for and fed the raccoons, cats and squirrels that seemed drawn to her door.

When not planning silliness, cooking meals that could feed several families, or playing with her grandchildren, she read voraciously. She was known for quietly dropping by to help those who needed her, but also for a strong wit and a devilish grin. She was loved and will be missed.

Jayme is survived by her children: Kelly Kennedy (Jonathan Ross) of Bethesda, MD, Jake Kennedy (Dawn) of DeMotte, and Summer Shingleton (Russell) of Marysville, OH; grandchildren: McKenzy Starr, James White (Krista Glebosky), Sarah Kennedy (James Wells), Carlee Kennedy and Chelsea Kennedy; and by her favorite great-grandson, Jaxon White. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, DeeAnne Kennedy Shaughnessy; as well as many loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Jayme was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas, who she was so eager to see again and whose name she said daily, her mother, Hazel Helen Walton, and her father, Arley James Walton, as well as her sister, Jan Moore, and brother-in-law, Daryl Kennedy.

A Celebration of Life will take place this spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite animal rescue.