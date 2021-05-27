Jayne A. Clinton

April 6, 1960 - May 22, 2021

PAINT LICK, KY - Jayne Ann (Anthrop) Clinton, 61, formerly of the West Point area and has been residing in Paint Lick, KY, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Paint Lick on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Jayne was born in Lafayette, IN on April 6, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Rose (Davis) Anthrop, Sr. Jayne was raised in the West Point area, graduating from Attica High School in 1979. She later lived in Hammond from 1986 until moving to Kentucky in 2006.

Jayne was a homemaker. She was raised in the Catholic faith. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and scrap booking. She was an avid NASCAR fan with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson as her two favorite drivers. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.

On November 23, 1979, Jayne married Gregory Clinton in Attica. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 42 years; along with four children: Angela (Charles) Chalifoux, Crown Point, IN; Darron Clinton, Paint Lick, KY; Dustin (Olga) Clinton, Henderson, NV and Timothy (Ricky) Clinton, Hammond, IN; five grandchildren: Tyler Ristau, Addison Wagner, Emma Clinton, Braylynne Clinton and Kydon Clinton; a sister, Carolyn Anthrop, Lafayette; two brothers: Edwin (Mona) Anthrop, Jr, West Point and George (companion-Sue) Anthrop, MI.