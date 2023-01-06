CROWN POINT, IN - Jazmin E. Cruz, age 27, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Cherished and loving daughter of Nicole C. Reveliotis and Efrain (Roberta) Cruz. Dearest sister of Adan C. Ruiz, Anthony A. Ruiz, the late Logan Ruiz, Julien Cruz, Jacob Cruz, and Julie Cruz. Beloved granddaughter of Chris and Maria Reveliotis. Jazmin was a wonderful person with a smile that would light up a room. She was her mother's first love and only daughter that meant the world to her. She had an unbreakable bond with her grandparents. Jazmin was the best big sister and best friend to her brothers. She was well respected and appreciated in her career as a cemetery liaison for Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. She was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure.