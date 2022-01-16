Aug. 10,1935 - Jan. 12, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Jean A. Neyhart, age 86, of Hammond was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 Years, Wilmer E. Neyhart; three children: Robert (Amy) Neyhart, Cindy (Brian) Smith and Dennis (Angela) Neyhart; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Scott; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.
Preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey A. Neyhart; parents, Claude and Mary Scott.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. directly at the First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols minister officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation at the church on Tuesday, morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church of Hessville for over 70 years. She taught Sunday School Class for the 2 & 3 year old's and 4-year old's to 2nd grade for at least 20-years. Jean was also a song leader, choir director at church and she and Wilmer volunteered at Chicagoland Christian Village now known as Crown Point Christian Village for many years. Jean will be remembered for her wonderful smile, warm hugs and her faithfulness as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Hessville. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.