Aug. 10,1935 - Jan. 12, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Jean A. Neyhart, age 86, of Hammond was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 Years, Wilmer E. Neyhart; three children: Robert (Amy) Neyhart, Cindy (Brian) Smith and Dennis (Angela) Neyhart; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Scott; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey A. Neyhart; parents, Claude and Mary Scott.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. directly at the First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols minister officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation at the church on Tuesday, morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.