BOONE GROVE, IN - Jean Roeske (Alice Jeanette), 88, of Boone Grove passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home. She was born August 27, 1930 to Lester and Florence (Howard) Finney. She lived all her life in Porter County. Jean was a member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church and had attended the Boone Grove Christian Church.
On December 20, 1948 she married Edwin M. Roeske who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include their four children: Brenda Roeske of Valparaiso, Ralph (Jo) Roeske of Hebron, Betty Roeske of Boone Grove, Roger (Martha) Roeske of Lucerne; four grandchildren, Mark (Karla) Roeske, Darrell (Michelle) Roeske, Christie (Scott) Campbell, and Robyn (Bob) Murray; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jenna, Hailee, Anna Grace, Isabella, Lillian, Samuel, Gabriella and Owen Roeske, Sean, Cassandra and Hugh Murray, and Sadie and Emma Campbell; sister, Helen Sinclair; and sister-in-law, Norma Finney. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Roeske in 1963; brother, Ronald Finney in 2018; and brother-in-law, Ron Sinclair in 2019.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Nazarene Church.