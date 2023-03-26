June 24, 1951 - March 15, 2023

EDMOND, OK - Jean Ann Eng of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, March 15 of cardiac arrest after having suffered from scoliosis and recent failing health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allen Eng of Edmond, Oklahoma; her daughter Jae (Mark) Smith; and grandchildren: Aidan, Jenna and Ryan of Arcadia, Oklahoma. Also survived by three brothers: Jeffrey (Linda) VanDenburgh, Paul (Elaine) VanDenburgh, Leon (Charlene) VanDenburgh; and her sister Elaine (Wayne) Raker, all of Crown Point, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents George E. and Sylvia VanDenburgh (nee Held) and by her brothers George W. and David L. VanDenburgh.

Jean was a 1969 graduate of Crown Point High School and also a graduate of Indiana University Northwest where she majored in Education and English and met her husband. Allen's work took them from Indiana to Fort Worth, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma and later they settled in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Jean was very creative, artistic and thoughtful. She loved buying and giving gifts, sending greeting cards for all occasions and writing her annual Christmas letter. She was very involved, volunteering during Jae's school and soccer careers. Most of all she loved being "Ya-Ya" to her grandchildren, spending time with them and getting into any shenanigans she could with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cremation was handled by Matthews Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Edmond, OK.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held in Indiana at a later date.