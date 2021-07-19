December 27, 1932 - July 17, 2021

CROWN POINT - Jean Ann Johnston (nee Young) was born on December 27, 1932 and passed away on July 17, 2021. She is survived by her sons: Kevin, Cristopher, Anthony and Timothy A. Johnston; her grandchildren: Richard, Benjamin, Abigail and Eleanor Johnston; and her brothers: Shannon and Robert Young.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Timothy R. Johnston; parents: Frances and Edgar Young; brother, Edgar Young Jr.; and her grandchild, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Johnston.

Jean was raised in Redkey, Indiana. She graduated from Ball State University in 1955 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Jean Ann married Timothy Johnston in 1955. Jean Ann taught elementary school before becoming a full-time caregiver, loving wife and mother to her family. After Timothy finished his naval service, they moved to Crown Point where she lived until Timothy passed away in 1997. She spent the rest of her life in Lowell, IN, until she moved into Wittenberg Village in 2020.