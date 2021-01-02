CROWN POINT, IN - Jean Aubuchon (nee Cooke), age 76, loving wife, mother and grandmother, of Crown Point, IN, passed away quietly in her home surrounded by family, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Jean is survived by her son, Dean (Diane) Ott of LaPorte; granddaughter, Audrey Ott of Bloomington; grandsons: Drake Ott of West Point, NY and Owen Ott of LaPorte.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Aubuchon.

Jean was born in Ewell, England on June 11, 1944. She graduated from Crown Point High School and enjoyed being a part of the Crown Point community. Jean was a member of the Crown Point Garden Club, enjoyed bowling at Fricke's and spending time with her friends shopping and eating around town. Her favorite activity was traveling the world with her high school friend, Bobbie. Jean continued to work through her sickness and appreciated the support of her colleagues at Chicago American-Blackhawk Steel. Jean's church family and pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church meant a great deal to her.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.