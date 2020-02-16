VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Belcher, 94, of Valparaiso formerly of Ogden Dunes passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 3, 1925 in Knott, KY to Beckham and Maggie (Fugate) Dobson, graduated from Vest High School and attended Pippa Passes College. Jean had owned and operated Jean's Beauty Salon in Ogden Dunes for over 25 years endearing her to scores of loyal clients. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and enjoyed return visits to her roots in Kentucky and getaways to Florida. Her flower and vegetable garden was a source of great pride, allowing her to provide fresh produce and colorful arrays to family and friends.