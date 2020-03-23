THAYER, IN - Jean Binge, 81, of Thayer, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She is survived by her children: Kim (Randy Sr.) Kovach of Lake Village, Chris (Lana) of Morocco, Brad of Thayer, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her sister, Judie Hall from Steger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie and brother, Donald Sopetti.