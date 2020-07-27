VALPARAISO, IN - Jean C. Trembley, 87, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In God's perfect timing Jean is now in the arms of Jesus. She was born January 3, 1933 to Edward and Ethel (Greener) Klingener. Jean enjoyed working in the jewelry department at J.C. Penney for many years, but embraced her role as an artist, working in oils, water colors and print making, and most recently discovered gourd painting. Traveling and wintering in the U.S. southwest where she could immerse herself in the beauty of nature fulfilled her. Her ladies water aerobics class at the "Y" was always much anticipated along with a host of family pets over the years. This strong, determined, yet gracious lady ultimately found her grounding in her faith in God through membership at Liberty Bible Church where music and scripture allowed her to become alive in Christ.