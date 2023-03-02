June 16, 1935 - Feb. 25, 2023

HAMMOND - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch, Jean Charlotte Johnston, who left this world on February 25, 2023 at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her loving family and went peacefully into the arms of the Lord.

Jean was born June 16, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri to Nellie and Kenneth Merrill. She married Wayne Johnston in December of 1952, and together they raised eight children. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always working to create a loving home for them. In addition to her children, Jean was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. She cherished her family and spent countless hours cooking, baking, and sharing her love through her delicious meals. She was an avid reader and spent many afternoons completing jigsaw puzzles while listening to her songs.

She is survived by her loving children: Vera-Kay (Gary) Allen, Dwayne (Christopher) Foor, Michael (Becky) Johnston, Colleen (Frank) Hatami, Gladys (Gary) Ullstam, Laura (Edward) Negele and Wayne Jr. (Marci) Johnston and daughter-in-law Loretta Johnston 27 cherished grandchildren, 41 precious great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, and her dear sister-in-law and best friend Kathryn Johnston. Jean was preceded in death by her true love, her husband, Wayne Johnston, her son Kenneth, grandson Ryan, brothers Michael and Victor, sister JoAnn, and her loving parents Kenneth and Nellie.

Her kind and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and devotion to family will live on through the generations.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with her family officiating a service at 10:00 a.m. followed by an Interment Service at Elwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service.

For service information please call 219-864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.