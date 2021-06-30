Jean Conner (nee Axtman)

Sept. 16, 1952 — June 22, 2021

HOBART, IN — Jean Conner (nee Axtman), age 68, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born on September 16, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to the late Andrew and Anne Axtman. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was an active volunteer for her son's Cub Scout pack #42. She was an advocate for girl's softball and helped out with the Hobart Band Booster Club. Jean also liked volunteering at the Hobart Presbyterian Resale Shop. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John W. Conner; son, Christopher Conner of Hobart; daughter, Lisa Conner of Cincinnati, OH; sister, Patricia (Perry) Sinks of San Pierre, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anne Axtman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the Dunes Hospice Foundation, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

A memorial service for Jean will take place Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOMES, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.