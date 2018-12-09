CROWN POINT, IN - Jean Drury age 89, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Alice) Drury, Beth Ann (Ken) Mulholland, Carey (Kim) Drury, Tim (Kathy) Drury and Todd (Janice) Drury; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Jeri (Max) Sears and her beloved canine companion, Toby. Preceded in death by her husband, David Drury and son, Scott Drury.
Jean was born on February 13, 1929 in Gary, IN to the late Earl and Evelyn Fifield and was a graduate of Hammond High School. On October 7, 1950, she married the love of her life, David and together they raised five children. While raising her children, she had a successful career as an office manager for the Hammond Public School System. Jean enjoyed camping, chardonnay, spending time with her family especially playing board games with her grandchildren.
Jean was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Rebecca Sundquist, Minister officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Avenue Munster, IN 46321. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.