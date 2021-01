MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jean E. Jacobs, age 89 of Merrillville, IN, passed away January 14, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elsie Vania and John Banashak; step-father Sam Vania; brother William Banashak, Sr. She is survived by her son Jerry (Barbara); granddaughters: Erynn(Casey) Jacobs, Danielle (Aaron) Kaczmarski; great-granddaughter Annalyse Kaczmarski; sister-in-law- Catherine Banashak; nephews: William Banashak Jr., Mark and Michael Banashak.

Jean worked as a Data entry operator for USS and was an avid sports fan and loved her Bears and Cubs. She also did amazing ceramic work.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com