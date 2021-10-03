Jean E. Marsteller

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Florence Raub. Jean married Glen E. Marsteller on March 15, 1944, in Youngstown, OH. He preceded her in death September 12, 2011, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Richard (late Carol) Marsteller of Benton, KY; and daughters: Barbara Marsteller of Bourbonnais, IL, and Susan (Scott) Spangler of Pewaukee, WI. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Scott (Debbie) Marsteller of Somerset, KY; Tamara (Doug) Hassa of Benton, KY; Sarah (Eric) Ziarek of Pewaukee, WI and Steffany (Tyler) Jewell of Waterford, WI; eight great-grandchildren: Ricky and Rebekah Marsteller, Evan Henson, Caleb and Taylor Hassa, Emerson and Asher Ziarek, Ryan Jewell; two great-great-grandchildren: Emma Hercula and Logan Whisenant; sister Erla Mae (late Bob) Bishop of MD; and a niece and nephew: Jackie (Mackey) Rodgers of FL and Will (Leslie) Bishop of MD.