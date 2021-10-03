Jean E. Marsteller
KANKAKEE, IL - Jean E. Marsteller, 100, of Kankakee, IL, and formerly of Crete, IL, Lansing, IL and Youngstown, OH, died September 7, 2021, in Bourbonnais, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Florence Raub. Jean married Glen E. Marsteller on March 15, 1944, in Youngstown, OH. He preceded her in death September 12, 2011, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Richard (late Carol) Marsteller of Benton, KY; and daughters: Barbara Marsteller of Bourbonnais, IL, and Susan (Scott) Spangler of Pewaukee, WI. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Scott (Debbie) Marsteller of Somerset, KY; Tamara (Doug) Hassa of Benton, KY; Sarah (Eric) Ziarek of Pewaukee, WI and Steffany (Tyler) Jewell of Waterford, WI; eight great-grandchildren: Ricky and Rebekah Marsteller, Evan Henson, Caleb and Taylor Hassa, Emerson and Asher Ziarek, Ryan Jewell; two great-great-grandchildren: Emma Hercula and Logan Whisenant; sister Erla Mae (late Bob) Bishop of MD; and a niece and nephew: Jackie (Mackey) Rodgers of FL and Will (Leslie) Bishop of MD.
Prior to moving to Lansing, IL, in 1953, Jean worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Youngstown, OH. She completed her Bachelor of Education degree at Chicago Teachers' College June 22, 1962, after which she taught in the Business Department at Thornton Fractional South High School. She received her MS in Education from Purdue University on August 11, 1972. Jean retired after 22 years in 1984. She was recognized for her service with a Certificate of Honor from Thornton Fractional High School District 215, Cook County, IL.
Funeral Service for Jean E. Marsteller will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor David Price and Pastor Marcie Chambers officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Jean will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Monday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. www.schroederlauer.com