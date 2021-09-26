Jean was an adult leader and volunteer for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America. She also volunteered at the American Legion. She was a member of the Lansing First United Methodist Church where she participated in the activities of the women's groups. Jean had many "favorite" leisure activities including: reading, playing bridge, golfing and camping on family vacations and with a local campers' club. She especially enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, driving the AlCan Highway and wintering in the Fort Meyers, FL area with her late husband during their retirement years.

Jean was known for her chocolate chip (Cowboy) cookies, respected by her students and colleagues and was happiest when involved in the lives of her family. Her presence in their lives will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jean E. Marsteller to the National Kidney Foundation or the PetFinder Foundation.

Funeral Service for Jean E. Marsteller will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor David Price and Pastor Marcie Chambers officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Jean will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Monday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m.un obituary Sunday, September 26, 2021. www.schroederlauer.com