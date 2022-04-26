EAST CHICAGO/CROWN POINT - Jean E. McShane (nee Schmidt) 95 of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife for 59 years, of the late William H. McShane, who passed away March 23, 2009; loving mother of Col. Thomas (Diane) McShane, Marcia (Ron) Lombard and Laurie (Mark) Hajduch; cherished grandmother of Megan McShane, Nicholas (Steffanie) Lombard, Kelly Lombard, Patrick (Andrea Juracek) Hajduch and Liane (John Tassone) Hajduch; adoring great grandma of Jackson Tassone, Blain Hender, Riley Noah and Hailee Marie Lombard and Makenna Rose Duran; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Russell Schmidt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Avenue, Crown Point, with the Rev. Thomas E. Mischler, officiating; interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage; visitation at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00am to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN.

Jean McShane was born on December 8, 1926 in East Chicago, Indiana to Fred and Hilda (Kronberg) Schmidt and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Class of 1944 and of the Presbyterian-St. Luke Medical Center School of Nursing. A Registered Nurse, Jean was a retiree of the East Chicago Health Department with over 15 years of service. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and fishing at her cottage in Michigan but above all spending time with her children and grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crown Point Christian Village, 6685 E 117th Ave Crown Point IN 46307, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.