Jan. 28, 1927 - Dec. 25, 2020

KANKAKEE, IL - Jean Freeland Boyer, 93, recently of Kankakee, IL, joined the Lord for eternity on December 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born January 28, 1927 in Bessemer, AL to Sewell and Elizabeth Williams. She was raised in Gadsden, AL before moving to Northwest Indiana, and then to Illinois.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max Colley; husband: Horace Freeland; and husband: Frank Boyer; her brother Charles (late Shirlee) Williams; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Stech.

She goes before her beloved children: Charles (Susan) Freeland and Beth (Kevin) Wischnowski; treasured grandchildren: Meredith, Charles, and Jack (Misti) Freeland, and Tiffani (James) Stech; and her always cherished and talked about seven great grandsons.

Jean was an accomplished and well-respected professional and contributor to the Dyer community. She owned her own accounting firm for over 50 years, filing her last client tax return at 86 years old. She also served as the Town Board President in Dyer from 1984-1987, where she led the way in the building of their Town Hall. She was active in her community church, loved Jesus with all of her heart, and taught many women's Bible studies over the years.