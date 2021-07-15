Jean H. DeYoung, nee Klooster

MUNSTER, IN — Jean H. DeYoung, nee Klooster, age 93, of Munster, IN, formerly of Dyer, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Boersma and the late William DeYoung. Loving mother of the late Myrna (late Leonard) Fulton, Keith (Karen) DeYoung, Sherrie (John) Parr, and John (Darlene) Boersma. Cherished grandmother of 13, preceded by one grandchild; great-grandmother of 30; great-great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Joyce (Roger) Moes and the late Hazel (late George) Boersma. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Klooster.

Jean graduated from Chicago Christian High School and began work as a secretary at Acme Steel. She was a lifelong member of Munster Christian Reformed Church and volunteered in various capacities. She was also a gifted oil and china painter. She will be remembered as a kind, generous and graceful woman whose gentle smile and sparkle in her eyes belied a keen sense of humor. She gently passed from her early life to her life in heaven were she was looking forward to hearing her favorite hymn, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus."

Visitation Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Illiana Christian High School or Chicago Christian High School. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com