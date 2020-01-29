LOWELL, IN - Jean Hulsey 94, of Lowell, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She is survived by her children, Barbara Hulsey, James (Coleen) Hulsey, Robert Hulsey, Susan (Douglas) Sullivan, Mary Hulsey, Donald (Monique Larsen) Hulsey and daughters in law, Linda and Elizabeth; 15 grandchildren, Amy (John) Kelly, Elizabeth (Rodney) Arcaro, Tina (Kenn) Hubbard, Tanya Hulsey, Benjamin Hulsey, Molly, Keenan, Margaret, Kelly and Liam Hulsey, Nichole (Carl) Hild, Kimberly (Jacob) Treasure, Shylah (David) Stewart, Joseph (Kelly) Hulsey, Austin (Rachel Felts) Hulsey; great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Colin Kelly, Audrey, Bella, Jackson and Cassidy Hubbard, Evern and Isla Hulsey, Addisyn and Aubrey Hild, Elias Treasure, Cayden, Myles and Allyson Stewart, Regina Hulsey, Aubrey Felts and Blake Hulsey; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Budd"; sons, William and Richard, daughter in law Kristen and grandson, Donald Joseph Hulsey. Jean was a retired Cook with Oak Hill Elementary, a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Crown Point, Lowell's Indian Trail Grange and Lake County 4-H.