Jean I. Baker (nee Sloat)

LANSING, IL - Jean I. Baker, age 84 of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Steve Baker; and children: Steve (Bobbie) Baker, Jr., Kelly Baker, Nicholas (Mel) Baker and Grace (Jason) Menclewicz; Proud Grandma to: Matt (Jenni) Baker, Betzie (Brett) Kallok, Michael Baker, Alex, Nicole and Emily Baker, Nicholas Baker, Jacob and Stephanie Menclewicz; Proud Great-Grandmother to Alexa Baker and Lincoln Baker. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Evelyn.

In honor of Jean's life, friends and family will gather Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with a short visitation beginning at 10:00 AM with closing prayers starting at 11:30 AM, then proceeding to Our Lady Of Knock Church, 501 163rd street, Calumet City, IL for a 12:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial. Jean will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Jean was born and grew up in Chicago, IL and she graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. Jean and Steve loved going dancing in their younger years. She was lovingly known by her husband as Okusan, Long John and Jeanie with the light brown hair. She was an avid crocheter, lover of word searches and loved to read a good book. She was a big sports fan with her favorites being Chicago Bulls and Da Bears. She enjoyed going to all her grandkids events. As her husband said, she was a Grand Ole Lady and there will never be another like her. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com