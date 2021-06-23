Jean J. Troksa (nee Baran)

ADDISON, IL — Jean J. Troksa (nee Baran) 81 of Addison, Ilinois passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Presence Villa Scalabrini, Northlake, IL. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Raymond J. Troksa; dear aunt to Nicholas Troksa, Jeffrey (Mariebhetz) Troksa and Christopher (Katie) Troksa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Stella (Pondo) Baran and her sister Carol P. Baran in 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, IN with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 pm. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected). The Mass will be live-streamed at www.St.JohnBap.org Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Jean Troksa was born on March 19, 1940 in East Chicago, Indiana and was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1958. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church, Addison, IL where she served as a CCD principal and teacher. She received her Masters of Science Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. She was a retired teacher from the Westchester School District 92-5 and was member of the National Education Assoc. and the IEA. Jean loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting Florida and the western United States. She and Ray were the proprietors of a retirement sportsman and novelty trade show business for many years. A devoted wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, prayers and Masses would be preferred. (219) 659-4400.