Jean Karen Hensey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jean K. Hensey born June 29, 1923 went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.

She was born to Walter and Daisy Stoddart in Hammond, IN. She had one brother, James G. Stoddart. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1941, Jean attended Indiana University in Bloomington where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. In 1945, Jean graduated with Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She was employed at the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis until 1952, when she married William (Bill) T. Hensey, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her daughter Ellen Hensey Lewtas, her parents and her brother.

Jean spent the first 65 years of her life in the Calumet region in northern Indiana. In 1988, she and Bill moved to San Antonio, TX where she lived the remainder of her life. She was very involved in the community giving her time to many social and philanthropic organizations. A long-time resident at the Villa de San Antonio until December 2019, Jean narrated several holiday music presentations by the Happy Singers. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 57 years; Chapter CJ, Munster, IN and Chapter EE, San Antonio. Jean was fun-loving and greatly enjoyed life. She loved to travel and ride roller coasters.