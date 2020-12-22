Jean Krupa (Jackowski)

Dec. 17, 1927 - Dec. 20, 2020

HAMMOND/EAST CHICAGO/SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jean was born on December 17, 1927 and passed away December 20, 2020 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her children, daughters: Karen Ljungkull of Concord, CA, and Linda Hafner (late Robert) of Punta Gorda, FL; sons: Tony (Cheryl Velligan) Krupa of St. John, IN and Alan (Sue Novak) Krupa of Valparaiso, IN; eight grandchildren: Lindsay Ljungkull, Chris (Rise) Ljungkull, Michael (Jenna Lee) Krupa, Steven (Colleen) Krupa, Kevin (Rachel) Krupa, Katie (Joey) Tetzloff, Matt Krupa, and Robert (Chanel) Hafner; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Jackowski.

Preceded in death by parents: Stanley and Stephanie Jackowski, Husband of 48 years, Henry (Peaches), brothers: Stephen and Anthony Jackowski and sisters: Josephine Sekulski, Alexandra Jackowski, and Gabriella Lenz. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was the co-propriator of Henry's Tavern in East Chicago, IN where many good times and friendships were made. From dancing to parasailing at 70, she enjoyed life and all the people she met along the way. There was nothing more important to Jean than her family. Her Polish cooking will be greatly missed by all.