× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean L. Gergets

DeMOTTE, IN - Jean L. Gergets, 90, passed April 17, 2020 in DeMotte, IN. She was born to Arthur Herzog and Leona Kotinek on March 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL and was the loving sister of the late brother George Schneller. Jean married the love of her life, Joseph Gergets on March 22, 1952 and spent 46 wonderful years together until his passing in 1998. She was the proud Mother of five boys.

Throughout Jean's life she was a dedicated worker who was involved in numerous community organizations and was always highly respected in her leadership roles. Jean loved spending time with her large family, summers in Wisconsin, doing needlepoint, caring for her plants, flowers and bird watching. Since Jean raised five boys she was an avid sports fan and never missed watching the Chicago Bulls, BlackHawks, Bears and White Sox. Sorry, no Cubs games in her house!

Jean was the mother of the late Arthur (Nancy) of Elmhurst, IL Thomas (Maureen) of Tinley Park, IL, Paul (Joyce) of Saint John, IN, Joseph (Judi) of Roscoe, IL, Edward (Kimberly) of Janesville, WI; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Katherine, Samuel, Megan, Michelle, Jack, Eddie, and Matthew; proud great grandmother of four.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitations will be held at this time. Funeral services are only allowed for immediate family members.