Jean L. Jewett (nee O'Rourke)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Jean L. Jewett (nee O'Rourke), age 72, lifelong resident of Cedar Lake, Indiana. Passed away June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Ralph" Jewett, Sr. Loving mother of Sheryl Ann (Ryan Darnell) Jewett, Charles (Aimee) Jewett, Garrison (Melissa) Jewett, and Ronald (Heather) Jewett Jr. Cherished grandmother of Niko, Ryan, Anthony, Hannah, Grace, Olivia, Riley, Jacob, Alexis, Sam, Haden, Emma Jean, Jace, Elli Lynn, Hope Anne, and great grandmother of Benjamin. Dearest sister of the late James (Denise Piskoty) O'Rourke. Dear sister-in-law of Edward (Aleta) Jewett, late JoAnn (late Gerard) Ignowski, David "Mike" (late Bryan Beavers) Jewett, and Jodie Mae (late Steve) Demoff. Fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Best friend of Liz Huber.

Jean was a retired employee of St. Anthony Hospital and Target in St. John. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, going to bingo, traveling to Las Vegas, and going to the boats. Jean especially enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and making her famous date-nut bread and potato salad.

Visitation Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way), Cedar Lake, IN. Interment German Methodist Cemetery. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.