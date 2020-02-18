MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jean LaPeer, age 66, of Merrillville, lost his two year battle with cancer on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Jean leaves behind his wife, Shelly of 44 years; twin sister, Suzan LaPeer of Merrillville, IN; sisters: Linda Matson of Derby, VT, Vicki (Rick) Krolik of Chesterton, IN, Nancy Berkley of Mission, TX and Marie (Louis) Berthold of Denton, TX; sisters-in-law: Helene Nelson, Christie Granger and Annette Wisiniewski; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jean was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Victor "Vic" and mother, Geraldine "Jerry".

Jean's passion was fishing and camping. Kentucky Lake was his second home.

The family would especially like to thank special friends: Ron Smith and Kurt Regner, and nephew, Eddie Granger for their assistance and loving care during Jean's last days.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Fr. Theodore Mens will have a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM.