VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Louise Elston, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was passionate in life about traveling the country with her husband Jim of 54 years on their Harley Davidson motorcycle, writing stories about their many adventures, and most of all, her family. It was Jean's life mission to ensure those around her were always filled with happiness, love, and food. Jean's kitchen table is known as the place to meet for fresh coffee, great laughs, and stories about family. Jeanie drew people to her with her warmth, kindness, and understanding. She will be missed greatly by all her knew her, but it is without a doubt she is overjoyed to return home to all her loved ones who have been waiting in Heaven for her.