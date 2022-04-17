HAMMOND, IN - Jean M. Kownacki, nee Grabowski, age 86, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

She is survived by her four children: Carol (Ken) Kerner, Stanley Jr. (Laura) Kownacki, Sharon Eickleberry, and Karen Kownacki; eight grandchildren: Kyle (Lauren) Kownacki, Corey Kownacki, Stacy (Gabriel) Tennis, Kate (Ned) O'Farrell, Kelly Kerner, Nicholas (Diana Bago) Eickleberry, Nathan Eickleberry, and Jaimee (Sean) Evans; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Henrietta (Robert) Fialkowski; one brother, Henry (Tania) Grabowski; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; son, Michael; and several brothers and sisters.

A private immediate family Burial Service was held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. There was no visitation. Jean was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.