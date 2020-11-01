HOBART, IN - Jean M. Loiacano, age 99, a resident of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1921 in Martin, PA to the late Charles and Anna Jaskolka. On April 26, 1941 Jean married the love of her life, the late, Sam S. Loiacano at Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, was highly skilled with knitting needles, enjoyed Bingo and had never met a stranger. Her faith was her strength. Jean will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.