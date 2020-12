Jean M. Loman

HIGHLAND, IN — Jean M. Loman, 93, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Jean was born February 4, 1927, to the late Vincent and Isabella (Hilliard) Cooper in Bayside, NY.

