May 22,1926 - July 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean M Longnecker, age 95, passed away on July 28, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was blessed to have had family, friends, Dunes Hospice, Avalon Springs, and Home Instead caring for her on her journey.

She was born on May 22, 1926 in Kendallville, IN. Her parents were Dorothy Whitcomb and Raymond Haines. Orval Shock was her loving stepfather.

Jean married Herbert Lynn Longnecker in 1949. They moved to Valparaiso in 1956. They were members of St Paul Church. She was the Altar Rosary Society president at the time the present St Paul Church was dedicated. Herbert Lynn preceded her in death in 1991.

Jean was a critical care nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso and Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, FL. In her retirement years, she worked at the Willows skilled nursing facility and volunteered at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.

Jean had five children. Patricia (Longnecker) Van Hyfte of Westmont, IL and Michael Lynn Longnecker of Hemet, CA preceded her in death. Her surviving children are Gloria J Kuss of Valparaiso, Anita (Kevin) Addis of Valparaiso, and Mark (Patty) Longnecker of Truckee, CA.