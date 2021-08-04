May 22,1926 - July 28, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Jean M Longnecker, age 95, passed away on July 28, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was blessed to have had family, friends, Dunes Hospice, Avalon Springs, and Home Instead caring for her on her journey.
She was born on May 22, 1926 in Kendallville, IN. Her parents were Dorothy Whitcomb and Raymond Haines. Orval Shock was her loving stepfather.
Jean married Herbert Lynn Longnecker in 1949. They moved to Valparaiso in 1956. They were members of St Paul Church. She was the Altar Rosary Society president at the time the present St Paul Church was dedicated. Herbert Lynn preceded her in death in 1991.
Jean was a critical care nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso and Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, FL. In her retirement years, she worked at the Willows skilled nursing facility and volunteered at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso.
Jean had five children. Patricia (Longnecker) Van Hyfte of Westmont, IL and Michael Lynn Longnecker of Hemet, CA preceded her in death. Her surviving children are Gloria J Kuss of Valparaiso, Anita (Kevin) Addis of Valparaiso, and Mark (Patty) Longnecker of Truckee, CA.
Her grandchildren are Chad (Terra) Nightingale of Valparaiso, Nicolette (Jeremy) Crutchfield of San Marcos, CA, Brianna (Alan) Reeves of Wanatah, IN, and Ashlie Addis of Valparaiso. Her great grandchildren are Jacob, Matthew and Nathan Nightingale of Valparaiso, Jemma Addis of Valparaiso, Bennett, Perrin, and Evan Crutchfield of San Marcos, California, and the youngest, Theodore and Jude Reeves of Wanatah, IN.
Jean's special interests and hobbies were many. She especially enjoyed reading, travelling, animals, volunteering, and genealogy.
Private burial services will take place at Graceland Cemetery in the Chapel of Peace. Father Doug Mayer of St Paul Church will be officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life event to take place at a later date.
Donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Dunes Hospice, VNA Hospice, or any charity that benefits animals.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125